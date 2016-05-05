We have a new project called "Gone Fishing". Our dear friend Mary asked if we could help with their next penny sale. They are going to have a special area that will be a fishing pond. The children will have a chance to catch a prize. That's where we come in. Her request is for small items and doodads the children can catch. The list is posted. Tick off any items that you would like to send. The sale is not until August 13th and Deacons Cupboard thinks this penny sale will raise over $3000.00.
Let's lend a helping hand to Deacons Cupboard and give the kids a chance to catch a prize. Everyone is a winner with this project.
Shipping info:
Deacons Cupboard
Box 880
Rankin Inlet, NU.
X0C 0G0
NEW PROJECTS!
The "Gone Fishing" Project.
Current projects in motion.
The "Gone Fishing" Project.
Jenn
Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.
Thanks to everyone who is willing to give us help in helping ourselves. The proceeds will go towards putting groceries on our shelves. We plan to be open again all year around.
Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.
Mary, if you think of anything to add to the list let us know and we can add it. With this amount of time I am hoping you get a lot of goodies for the fishing pond.
Jenn
Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.
2 small boxes enroute today from Eastern Ontario - ETA June 16-20
Canada Post tracking 0103448000455622 and 0103448000455639
Canada Post tracking 0103448000455622 and 0103448000455639
Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.
Mary Fredlund is there any set limit as to how many items are needed for the fishing game.
Jenn
Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.
Hi - I need some assistance with the sponsor item graph - disabled for me. I'll take balloons too!
Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.
Hi Everyone
Just a quick note to say thanks to those who have contributed some small kid items for the up coming Penny Sale in August. Time is flying and there is now only 10 more weeks to help us finish gathering items. Our volunteers are getting excited - Penny sales and a kids fishing pond is such a lot of fun and brings a positive event that will be enjoyed by both the young and old
A reminder that the mailing address is
Ikurraq (Deacons Cupboard)
Box 880
Rankin Inlet, Nunavut
X0C 0G0
Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.
. Elizabeth. You Rock. I want to do the fishing pond with all your goodies. Mary is going to be so excited. Thank you.
Jenn
Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.
I've sent from well.ca
Melissa & Doug Mess-Free Glitter Flower & Butterfly Scenes -
Melissa & Doug Paint With Water Farm Animals -
Melissa & Doug Paint With Water Vehicles -
Melissa & Doug Color Blast! Dinosaurs Book On-The-Go -
Melissa & Doug Jumbo Coloring Pad Princess & Fairy -
Melissa & Doug Water WOW! Alphabet On-The-Go -
Melissa & Doug Water WOW! Vehicles On-The-Go -
I'm not sure you'll be able to attach for a fishing pole but maybe colour ribbons matching the different toys?
This is a link for one of the items to give you an idea.
http://www.melissaanddoug.com/water-wow ... s-vehicles
Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.
Eliz wrote:2 small boxes enroute today from Eastern Ontario - ETA June 16-20
Canada Post tracking 0103448000455622 and 0103448000455639
The parcel arrived safe and sound. Thanks so much! The big event is fast approaching.
