Postby Fairytailjen » Thu May 05, 2016 10:17 am

We have a new project called "Gone Fishing". Our dear friend Mary asked if we could help with their next penny sale. They are going to have a special area that will be a fishing pond. The children will have a chance to catch a prize. That's where we come in. Her request is for small items and doodads the children can catch. The list is posted. Tick off any items that you would like to send. The sale is not until August 13th and Deacons Cupboard thinks this penny sale will raise over $3000.00.Let's lend a helping hand to Deacons Cupboard and give the kids a chance to catch a prize. Everyone is a winner with this project.Shipping info:Deacons CupboardBox 880Rankin Inlet, NU.X0C 0G0