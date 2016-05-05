Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map
  • Image NEW PROJECTS!
    Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
    Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.

    The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Current projects in motion.
    Post Reply

    Stocking the Fishing Pond

    Small cars
    2
    40%
    Kids Party Favors
    0
    No options
    Small stuffed toys
    0
    No options
    Plastic Animals
    0
    No options
    Balloons
    1
    20%
    Hair bows/hair doodads
    0
    No options
    Costume jewelry
    0
    No options
    Balsam airplanes
    0
    No options
    Card games
    0
    No options
    Misc. Items for kids
    2
    40%
     
    Total Sponsors: 5
    User avatar
    Fairytailjen
    Global Moderator
    Posts: 107
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Fairytailjen » Thu May 05, 2016 10:17 am

    We have a new project called "Gone Fishing". Our dear friend Mary asked if we could help with their next penny sale. They are going to have a special area that will be a fishing pond. The children will have a chance to catch a prize. That's where we come in. Her request is for small items and doodads the children can catch. The list is posted. Tick off any items that you would like to send. The sale is not until August 13th and Deacons Cupboard thinks this penny sale will raise over $3000.00.

    Let's lend a helping hand to Deacons Cupboard and give the kids a chance to catch a prize. Everyone is a winner with this project.

    Shipping info:

    Deacons Cupboard
    Box 880
    Rankin Inlet, NU.
    X0C 0G0

    :thx
    3 x


    Jenn :D
    Top
    User avatar
    Mary Fredlund
    Posts: 10
    Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:51 am

    Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Mary Fredlund » Thu May 05, 2016 12:07 pm

    Thanks to everyone who is willing to give us help in helping ourselves. The proceeds will go towards putting groceries on our shelves. We plan to be open again all year around. ;)
    4 x


    Top
    User avatar
    Fairytailjen
    Global Moderator
    Posts: 107
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Fairytailjen » Thu May 05, 2016 12:09 pm

    Mary, if you think of anything to add to the list let us know and we can add it. With this amount of time I am hoping you get a lot of goodies for the fishing pond.
    1 x


    Jenn :D
    Top
    User avatar
    Eliz
    Posts: 33
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Eliz » Mon May 09, 2016 7:23 pm

    2 small boxes enroute today from Eastern Ontario - ETA June 16-20

    Canada Post tracking 0103448000455622 and 0103448000455639
    Attachments
    image.jpeg
    image.jpeg
    image.jpeg
    Last edited by Eliz on Mon Jun 06, 2016 10:38 am, edited 5 times in total.
    2 x


    Top
    User avatar
    Fairytailjen
    Global Moderator
    Posts: 107
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Fairytailjen » Thu May 19, 2016 12:29 pm

    Mary Fredlund is there any set limit as to how many items are needed for the fishing game.
    My guess is what you have left you would just use for the next event.

    Elizabeth asked the question.
    0 x


    Jenn :D
    Top
    User avatar
    Eliz
    Posts: 33
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Eliz » Fri Jun 03, 2016 4:26 pm

    Hi - I need some assistance with the sponsor item graph - disabled for me. I'll take balloons too!

    Thanks!
    1 x


    Top
    User avatar
    Mary Fredlund
    Posts: 10
    Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:51 am

    Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Mary Fredlund » Tue Jun 07, 2016 5:33 pm

    Hi Everyone
    Just a quick note to say thanks to those who have contributed some small kid items for the up coming Penny Sale in August. Time is flying and there is now only 10 more weeks to help us finish gathering items. Our volunteers are getting excited - Penny sales and a kids fishing pond is such a lot of fun and brings a positive event that will be enjoyed by both the young and old
    A reminder that the mailing address is
    Ikurraq (Deacons Cupboard)
    Box 880
    Rankin Inlet, Nunavut
    X0C 0G0 :clap :clap
    2 x


    Top
    User avatar
    Fairytailjen
    Global Moderator
    Posts: 107
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Fairytailjen » Mon Jun 13, 2016 12:14 pm

    :up. Elizabeth. You Rock. I want to do the fishing pond with all your goodies. Mary is going to be so excited. Thank you.
    2 x


    Jenn :D
    Top
    User avatar
    Gloria_D3
    Posts: 2
    Joined: Fri May 27, 2016 12:02 pm

    Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Gloria_D3 » Wed Jun 22, 2016 11:39 am

    I've sent from well.ca

    3 x
    Melissa & Doug Mess-Free Glitter Flower & Butterfly Scenes -
    2 x
    Melissa & Doug Paint With Water Farm Animals -
    2 x
    Melissa & Doug Paint With Water Vehicles -
    2 x
    Melissa & Doug Color Blast! Dinosaurs Book On-The-Go -
    2 x
    Melissa & Doug Jumbo Coloring Pad Princess & Fairy -
    2 x
    Melissa & Doug Water WOW! Alphabet On-The-Go -
    2 x
    Melissa & Doug Water WOW! Vehicles On-The-Go -

    I'm not sure you'll be able to attach for a fishing pole but maybe colour ribbons matching the different toys?
    This is a link for one of the items to give you an idea.
    http://www.melissaanddoug.com/water-wow ... s-vehicles
    2 x


    Top
    User avatar
    Mary Fredlund
    Posts: 10
    Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:51 am

    Re: The "Gone Fishing" Project.

    Postby Mary Fredlund » Thu Jun 30, 2016 11:09 am

    Eliz wrote:2 small boxes enroute today from Eastern Ontario - ETA June 16-20

    Canada Post tracking 0103448000455622 and 0103448000455639


    The parcel arrived safe and sound. Thanks so much! The big event is fast approaching.
    2 x


    Top
    Post Reply

    Return to “Current”

    Who is online

    Members browsing this forum: No registered members and 0 guests