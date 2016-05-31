Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map
  • Image NEW PROJECTS!
    Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
    Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.

    Nutrition North - consultation

    Pull up a chair and chat about anything.
    Post Reply
    User avatar
    Eliz
    Posts: 33
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Nutrition North - consultation

    Postby Eliz » Tue May 31, 2016 7:10 am

    Consultation on Nutrition North Program announced: http://www.nunatsiaqonline.ca/stories/a ... _roadshow/
    1 x


    Top
    Post Reply

    Return to “Community Chat”

    Who is online

    Members browsing this forum: No registered members and 0 guests