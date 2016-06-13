Postby Fairytailjen » Mon Jun 13, 2016 12:54 pm

Happy June members, we have a fun project that is going to help celebrate Father's Day, fill the freezers and help the community center with a donation. We are asking members to put together surprise grab bags with small fishing items. They will be stapled shut, marked fishing surprise grab bag and sent to our good friend Ivan Q. He will then take them to the lake to sell them to the 50+ fisherman that are their to help feed their families and neighbors with the large fish they catch.We have a list of things that can go in the grab bags. Have your kids decorate them with fishing drawings or stickers or anything.Ideas for bags. Ivan please add anything else if you want.LuresSpoons red and white20 pound test lineSinkersHooks all sizesBobbersA snack for a hungry fisherman. Granola bar, jerky or candyThe fishing season runs from Spring to Fall and many things are hard to find now. Here many things are on sale. You can even include things for the fisherman in training. Just remember to seal up the bag and staple closed.Mark it Surprise fishing Grab Bag.We are Asking for a small donation for each grab bag to help the community center.Please send grab bags to:Ivan QuinangnaqPO Box 58Baker Lake, NUX0C 0A0We here at HHAN are hoping this projects lands us the BiG one and gives the fisherman and community a helping hand!P.S. Later in Fall we will be announcing a project with the school.