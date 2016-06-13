Happy June members, we have a fun project that is going to help celebrate Father's Day, fill the freezers and help the community center with a donation. We are asking members to put together surprise grab bags with small fishing items. They will be stapled shut, marked fishing surprise grab bag and sent to our good friend Ivan Q. He will then take them to the lake to sell them to the 50+ fisherman that are their to help feed their families and neighbors with the large fish they catch.
We have a list of things that can go in the grab bags. Have your kids decorate them with fishing drawings or stickers or anything.
Ideas for bags. Ivan please add anything else if you want.
Lures
Spoons red and white
20 pound test line
Sinkers
Hooks all sizes
Bobbers
A snack for a hungry fisherman. Granola bar, jerky or candy
The fishing season runs from Spring to Fall and many things are hard to find now. Here many things are on sale. You can even include things for the fisherman in training. Just remember to seal up the bag and staple closed.
Mark it Surprise fishing Grab Bag.
We are Asking for a small donation for each grab bag to help the community center.
Please send grab bags to:
Ivan Quinangnaq
PO Box 58
Baker Lake, NU
X0C 0A0
We here at HHAN are hoping this projects lands us the BiG one and gives the fisherman and community a helping hand!
P.S. Later in Fall we will be announcing a project with the school.
NEW PROJECTS!
Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.
Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.
Let's "Grab" a Big One.
Current projects in motion.
1 post • Page 1 of 1
- Fairytailjen
- Global Moderator
- Posts: 107
- Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am
Let's "Grab" a Big One.
1 x
Jenn
1 post • Page 1 of 1
Who is online
Members browsing this forum: No registered members and 0 guests