    Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.

    Current projects in motion.
    Halloween

    Yes, I will help a child.
    Yes, I can send costume supplies
    No, I can't help at this time but hopefully in the future.
    Total Sponsors: 1
    Fairytailjen
    Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.

    Mon Sep 26, 2016 10:24 am

    Our dear friend Mary asked if we could help some of the poorer families get Halloween costumes for the kids. We are HHAN so of course what better way then help a child ages 3 to 12 enjoy a favorite Northern holiday. There are many ways to find inexpensive costumes. Area thrift and Gooodwill stores. Many can be donated from past Halloweens. However we can make this happen.

    Please ship to:
    Mary
    Deacon's Cupboard
    Rankin Inlet, NU
    X0C 0G0
    Jenn :D
    Mary Fredlund
    Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:51 am

    Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.

    Mon Sep 26, 2016 1:39 pm

    2015-10-17 19.26.04.jpg
    2015-10-17 19.25.03.jpg


    If you check out these two little beauties you can see that they had some fun with the Halloween wigs someone donated last year.
    Fairytailjen
    Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.

    Fri Sep 30, 2016 4:08 am

    I agree Mary. A costume can be created with fun wigs, face paint and bits and pieces at the store.
    Jenn :D
    Fairytailjen
    Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.

    Fri Sep 30, 2016 4:13 am

    This is my daughter at the school where she is a teacher. She does makeup work for people but here she is one of the cats from Andrew L. Weber play "Cats".
    IMG_0298.JPG
    My daughter Emily


    Rumpleteaser from Cats!
    Jenn :D
    Oceanflowers Kim
    Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am

    Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.

    Tue Oct 04, 2016 3:53 pm

    Are we sponsoring individual children for costumes, or do we just send any costumes suitable for that age range?
    Mary Fredlund
    Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:51 am

    Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.

    Wed Oct 05, 2016 12:41 pm

    Any sizes will be appreciated and well received. Some of the customs in town cost over $50. for children 6-8 years old. If you are a family of 5 that can sure add up.
    Mary Fredlund
    Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:51 am

    Oceanflowers Kim
    Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am

    Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.

    Tue Oct 11, 2016 7:08 pm

    Halloween box sent today with thrift store costumes, costume pieces, accessories & a few other Halloween items. :) Tracking # 0044326000510269
