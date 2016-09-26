Our dear friend Mary asked if we could help some of the poorer families get Halloween costumes for the kids. We are HHAN so of course what better way then help a child ages 3 to 12 enjoy a favorite Northern holiday. There are many ways to find inexpensive costumes. Area thrift and Gooodwill stores. Many can be donated from past Halloweens. However we can make this happen.
Please ship to:
Mary
Deacon's Cupboard
Rankin Inlet, NU
X0C 0G0
Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.
Mary Fredlund
Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.
If you check out these two little beauties you can see that they had some fun with the Halloween wigs someone donated last year.
Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.
I agree Mary. A costume can be created with fun wigs, face paint and bits and pieces at the store.
Jenn
Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.
This is my daughter at the school where she is a teacher. She does makeup work for people but here she is one of the cats from Andrew L. Weber play "Cats".
Rumpleteaser from Cats!
Rumpleteaser from Cats!
Jenn
Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.
Are we sponsoring individual children for costumes, or do we just send any costumes suitable for that age range?
Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.
Any sizes will be appreciated and well received. Some of the customs in town cost over $50. for children 6-8 years old. If you are a family of 5 that can sure add up.
Re: Let's help some kids do the Monster Mash.
Halloween box sent today with thrift store costumes, costume pieces, accessories & a few other Halloween items. Tracking # 0044326000510269
