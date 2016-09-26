Postby Fairytailjen » Mon Sep 26, 2016 10:24 am

Our dear friend Mary asked if we could help some of the poorer families get Halloween costumes for the kids. We are HHAN so of course what better way then help a child ages 3 to 12 enjoy a favorite Northern holiday. There are many ways to find inexpensive costumes. Area thrift and Gooodwill stores. Many can be donated from past Halloweens. However we can make this happen.



Please ship to:

Mary

Deacon's Cupboard

Rankin Inlet, NU

X0C 0G0

