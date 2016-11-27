Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map
    The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Current projects in motion.
    Let's stop the Grinch from coming!

    Maya age 4 Pjs size 4-5 Barbies
    2
    20%
    Miley age 3 Pjs 3-4 Barbies
    1
    10%
    Jimmy age 2 Pjs 2-3 Cars
    1
    10%
    Tom age 7 months PJs 12 months
    2
    20%
    Rosemary age 6 Months Pjs 9-12 months
    1
    10%
    Ursula 3 months Pjs 4-6 months
    1
    10%
    Pampers sizes 3 and 6
    0
    No options
    Enfamil A+ yellow label
    1
    10%
    Donate to coop for food
    1
    10%
    Send a box of food
    0
    No options
    Gift for adults to share.
    0
    No options
     
    Fairytailjen
    Fairytailjen
    Global Moderator
    Posts: 107
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Fairytailjen » Sun Nov 27, 2016 10:09 am

    It's that time again members of HHAN to help a family for Christmas. We have a large multigenerational family to help in Naujaat.

    This family has a total of 15 people and that includes 6 children under the age of 6. Let's see if we can put some smiles on Christmas morning.

    Shipping Address is:
    Nicole Immingark
    PO Box 53
    Naujaat, NU.
    X0C 0H0 updated postal code.

    They have a account at the co-op and donations of food only can be sent.

    A big thank you to Elizabeth Kenney for letting us know about this special family.
    Jenn :D
    User avatar
    Gloria_D3
    Posts: 2
    Joined: Fri May 27, 2016 12:02 pm

    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Gloria_D3 » Sun Nov 27, 2016 11:03 am

    They are asking for 4-5 barbies for each child?
    User avatar
    Oceanflowers Kim
    Posts: 39
    Joined: Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am

    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Oceanflowers Kim » Sun Nov 27, 2016 12:44 pm

    Gloria_D3 wrote:They are asking for 4-5 barbies for each child?

    No, Gloria, I think that's the clothing size. :)
    User avatar
    Eliz
    Posts: 31
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Eliz » Mon Nov 28, 2016 6:25 pm

    Hi,
    Box put in the mail yesterday - a pair of pjs for each child and a few toys. Tracking #0103448000485728.

    :up
    Last edited by Eliz on Tue Dec 06, 2016 8:59 am, edited 1 time in total.
    User avatar
    Eliz
    Posts: 31
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Eliz » Mon Nov 28, 2016 6:33 pm

    Oceanflowers Kim wrote:
    Gloria_D3 wrote:They are asking for 4-5 barbies for each child?

    No, Gloria, I think that's the clothing size. :)



    That's right Kim! 4-5 is the clothing size. If sending a toy, a Barbie would be loved. :thx
    User avatar
    Oceanflowers Kim
    Posts: 39
    Joined: Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am

    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Oceanflowers Kim » Fri Dec 09, 2016 8:29 am

    :) Package sent today expresspost: Sleepers for Tom & one can of Enfamil A+ formula (yellow label). I added two tea towels, candy canes & cookies. Tracking # 0044326000517510
    User avatar
    Dovey
    Global Moderator
    Posts: 34
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:21 am
    Location: Prince George BC

    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Dovey » Wed Dec 21, 2016 9:30 am

    I spoke with "John" this morning at the Naujaat Co-op 867-462-9943, added some funds to Nicole Immingark's account!

    Merry Christmas Everyone!
    :flowers All we meet, make up the fabric of our lives
    User avatar
    Eliz
    Posts: 31
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Eliz » Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:33 am

    Boxes and transfers have arrived. With donations to the family co-op account, Nicole was able to buy groceries and a few treats for the family for Christmas.

    Nicole and her family send their thanks for the support and well-wishes to this wonderful group...more to come.

    Thanks so much everyone!!!
    User avatar
    Eliz
    Posts: 31
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Eliz » Sun Dec 25, 2016 2:23 pm

    Merry Christmas and many thanks to all the generous support to Nicole and her family!!! She was able to buy for her family for Christmas and get ready for family celebration. She has sent her many thanks to everyone!

    Unfortunately, Nicole and her littlest flew to Winnipeg to hospital and are there until they get the go ahead for little Ursula to come home. Sending them our best wishes for a speedy recovery and return home!
