Sun Nov 27, 2016 10:09 am

It's that time again members of HHAN to help a family for Christmas. We have a large multigenerational family to help in Naujaat.



This family has a total of 15 people and that includes 6 children under the age of 6. Let's see if we can put some smiles on Christmas morning.



Shipping Address is:

Nicole Immingark

PO Box 53

Naujaat, NU.

X0C 0H0 updated postal code.



They have a account at the co-op and donations of food only can be sent.



A big thank you to Elizabeth Kenney for letting us know about this special family.

