It's that time again members of HHAN to help a family for Christmas. We have a large multigenerational family to help in Naujaat.
This family has a total of 15 people and that includes 6 children under the age of 6. Let's see if we can put some smiles on Christmas morning.
Shipping Address is:
Nicole Immingark
PO Box 53
Naujaat, NU.
X0C 0H0 updated postal code.
They have a account at the co-op and donations of food only can be sent.
A big thank you to Elizabeth Kenney for letting us know about this special family.
The Holiday In my ❤️Project
Current projects in motion.
Fairytailjen
The Holiday In my ❤️Project
Jenn
Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project
They are asking for 4-5 barbies for each child?
Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project
Gloria_D3 wrote:They are asking for 4-5 barbies for each child?
No, Gloria, I think that's the clothing size.
Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project
Hi,
Box put in the mail yesterday - a pair of pjs for each child and a few toys. Tracking #0103448000485728.
Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project
That's right Kim! 4-5 is the clothing size. If sending a toy, a Barbie would be loved.
Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project
Package sent today expresspost: Sleepers for Tom & one can of Enfamil A+ formula (yellow label). I added two tea towels, candy canes & cookies. Tracking # 0044326000517510
Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project
I spoke with "John" this morning at the Naujaat Co-op 867-462-9943, added some funds to Nicole Immingark's account!
Merry Christmas Everyone!
Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project
Boxes and transfers have arrived. With donations to the family co-op account, Nicole was able to buy groceries and a few treats for the family for Christmas.
Nicole and her family send their thanks for the support and well-wishes to this wonderful group...more to come.
Thanks so much everyone!!!
Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project
Merry Christmas and many thanks to all the generous support to Nicole and her family!!! She was able to buy for her family for Christmas and get ready for family celebration. She has sent her many thanks to everyone!
Unfortunately, Nicole and her littlest flew to Winnipeg to hospital and are there until they get the go ahead for little Ursula to come home. Sending them our best wishes for a speedy recovery and return home!
