Postby Eliz » Sun Dec 25, 2016 2:23 pm

Merry Christmas and many thanks to all the generous support to Nicole and her family!!! She was able to buy for her family for Christmas and get ready for family celebration. She has sent her many thanks to everyone!



Unfortunately, Nicole and her littlest flew to Winnipeg to hospital and are there until they get the go ahead for little Ursula to come home. Sending them our best wishes for a speedy recovery and return home!