    The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Current projects in motion.
    Let's stop the Grinch from coming!

    Maya age 4 Pjs size 4-5 Barbies
    2
    20%
    Miley age 3 Pjs 3-4 Barbies
    1
    10%
    Jimmy age 2 Pjs 2-3 Cars
    1
    10%
    Tom age 7 months PJs 12 months
    2
    20%
    Rosemary age 6 Months Pjs 9-12 months
    1
    10%
    Ursula 3 months Pjs 4-6 months
    1
    10%
    Pampers sizes 3 and 6
    0
    No options
    Enfamil A+ yellow label
    1
    10%
    Donate to coop for food
    1
    10%
    Send a box of food
    0
    No options
    Gift for adults to share.
    0
    No options
     
    Total Sponsors: 10
    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Dovey » Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:28 am

    Thank you for the update...we appreciate it!
    :flowers All we meet, make up the fabric of our lives
    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Eliz » Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:57 am

    Hi all,

    Thanks to Gail - another shipment on its way to Nicole and her family this week.

    2 additional boxes of diapers and 1 Enfamil refill, along with a few supplies - tea, oatmeal, baking powder ... on its way. Canada Post flat-rate boxes used; cut shipping costs in half!

    :up
    Re: The Holiday In my ❤️Project

    Postby Eliz » Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:56 am

    HI - another update.

    Thanks to Jayna Leroux-Hendren and her fantastic clothing project, another box of diapers is on its way to Nicole. Fabulous - thanks Jayna!!
