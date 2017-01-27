Postby Fairytailjen » Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:59 am

It's time to help the children at Pairivik Daycare send love to the children at a school in the south. Each year the children send cards from Iqaluit NU to a classroom of students in Novia Scotia. It provides both schools and students to learn about different areas in Canada. This year we will have a two part project. We hope to help provide Valentines to the children in Iqaluit and later in the year we will help with Christmas cards. The cost is very expensive sometimes running $10 for 6 cards. Valentines and stickers can be sent to:

Pairivik Daycare

Director Michelle Mackay

P. O. Box 1029

Iqaluit, NU

X0A 0H0



There are 34 children participating in this project.



A list is included so if helping lend a hand with this project please check what you are sending. If you have leftover Christmas cards and wish to send early that is great. ❤



P.S. The director did not ask for stamps. She was worried that she was asking for to much. We have included them because the stamp money can be used for the lunch or after school snack.

