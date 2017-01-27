Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map
    Happy Valentines Day!

    Sending Love to Iqaluit.

    Packages of Valentines. (must be able to mail)
    Valentine stickers
    Box of Christmas cards
    Stamps
    Fairytailjen
    Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:59 am

    It's time to help the children at Pairivik Daycare send love to the children at a school in the south. Each year the children send cards from Iqaluit NU to a classroom of students in Novia Scotia. It provides both schools and students to learn about different areas in Canada. This year we will have a two part project. We hope to help provide Valentines to the children in Iqaluit and later in the year we will help with Christmas cards. The cost is very expensive sometimes running $10 for 6 cards. Valentines and stickers can be sent to:
    Pairivik Daycare
    Director Michelle Mackay
    P. O. Box 1029
    Iqaluit, NU
    X0A 0H0

    There are 34 children participating in this project.

    A list is included so if helping lend a hand with this project please check what you are sending. If you have leftover Christmas cards and wish to send early that is great. ❤

    P.S. The director did not ask for stamps. She was worried that she was asking for to much. We have included them because the stamp money can be used for the lunch or after school snack.
    Jenn :D
    Oceanflowers Kim
    Re: Happy Valentines Day!

    Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:22 pm

    :pray Valentine stickers & eight mailable valentines sent today in a large envelope. Hope they're received in time to send for Valentine's Day!
    Pairivik
    Re: Happy Valentines Day!

    Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:02 am

    Thank you so much for those who are helping! The children will be so excited to receive all the mail! :thx
    Pairivik
    Re: Happy Valentines Day!

    Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:12 am

    We received them today! Thank you!
