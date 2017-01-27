Postby Fairytailjen » Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:15 am

Hello and welcome to 2017. We are lending a hand up to a fairly new Soup Kitchen in Pond Inlet. They are always in need of replenishing their pantry so they can help feed the people in the hamlet. This is a easy and inexpensive project that will do a whole lot of good. Items can easily slip into a mailing envelope. The requested items are listed. Please check what you are sending and duplicates are very welcome.



Mail to:

Pond Inlet Soup Kitchen

C/O Rhoda Matarak

P. O. Box 22

Pond Inlet, NU

X0A 050

Please include note listing group name and yours if you would like. This is a surprise for the Soup Kitchen.



Thank you for considering this project and lending a hand up to help fill up and warm up bellies in Pond Inlet.

