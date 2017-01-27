Hello and welcome to 2017. We are lending a hand up to a fairly new Soup Kitchen in Pond Inlet. They are always in need of replenishing their pantry so they can help feed the people in the hamlet. This is a easy and inexpensive project that will do a whole lot of good. Items can easily slip into a mailing envelope. The requested items are listed. Please check what you are sending and duplicates are very welcome.
Mail to:
Pond Inlet Soup Kitchen
C/O Rhoda Matarak
P. O. Box 22
Pond Inlet, NU
X0A 050
Please include note listing group name and yours if you would like. This is a surprise for the Soup Kitchen.
Thank you for considering this project and lending a hand up to help fill up and warm up bellies in Pond Inlet.
Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.
Let's "Soup" up the kitchen.
Current projects in motion.
Let's "Soup" up the kitchen.
Jenn
