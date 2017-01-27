Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map
    Let's "Soup" up the kitchen.

    Current projects in motion.
    Fill er up!

    Yeast
    Sugar
    Dried soup packets
    OXO and gravy packets. Beef and chicken
    Rice
    Pasta
    Dried veggies
    Spices
    Tea
    Hot cocoa
    Tang
    Let's "Soup" up the kitchen.

    Postby Fairytailjen » Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:15 am

    Hello and welcome to 2017. We are lending a hand up to a fairly new Soup Kitchen in Pond Inlet. They are always in need of replenishing their pantry so they can help feed the people in the hamlet. This is a easy and inexpensive project that will do a whole lot of good. Items can easily slip into a mailing envelope. The requested items are listed. Please check what you are sending and duplicates are very welcome.

    Mail to:
    Pond Inlet Soup Kitchen
    C/O Rhoda Matarak
    P. O. Box 22
    Pond Inlet, NU
    X0A 050
    Please include note listing group name and yours if you would like. This is a surprise for the Soup Kitchen.

    Thank you for considering this project and lending a hand up to help fill up and warm up bellies in Pond Inlet.
    Jenn :D
