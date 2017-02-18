Dear friends and members, we just learned the devastating news that our dear friend and admin Jose Tremblay died on February 14th. She died in a head on collision. We are all heartbroken as she was a great admin and even a better friend. Funeral info is in the group.
She has listed our group for donations. They can be sent to helpinghandsacrossthenorth@hotmail.com
Be at peace, Jose. We will miss you.
It is with great sadness that we lost Jose.
Key information and latest news.
Re: It is with great sadness that we lost Jose.
Our hearts are with José Tremblay's family as they deal with her tragic loss of life.
We will miss you José !
Condolences
http://www.hpmcgarry.ca/book-of-memorie ... ituary.php
All we meet, make up the fabric of our lives
