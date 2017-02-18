Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map
    It is with great sadness that we lost Jose.

    Key information and latest news.
    Fairytailjen
    It is with great sadness that we lost Jose.

    Dear friends and members, we just learned the devastating news that our dear friend and admin Jose Tremblay died on February 14th. She died in a head on collision. We are all heartbroken as she was a great admin and even a better friend. Funeral info is in the group.

    She has listed our group for donations. They can be sent to helpinghandsacrossthenorth@hotmail.com

    Be at peace, Jose. We will miss you.
    Jenn :D
    Dovey
    Re: It is with great sadness that we lost Jose.

    Our hearts are with José Tremblay's family as they deal with her tragic loss of life.
    We will miss you José !
    Condolences

    http://www.hpmcgarry.ca/book-of-memorie ... ituary.php
    :flowers All we meet, make up the fabric of our lives
