Postby Fairytailjen » Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:29 pm

Dear friends and members, we just learned the devastating news that our dear friend and admin Jose Tremblay died on February 14th. She died in a head on collision. We are all heartbroken as she was a great admin and even a better friend. Funeral info is in the group.She has listed our group for donations. They can be sent to helpinghandsacrossthenorth@hotmail.com Be at peace, Jose. We will miss you.