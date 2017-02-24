It has been a very sad two weeks as we all adjust to life without Jose. Both Barbara Ann and I have spoken to group members and it was unanimous that our next project would be in her memory. José was always the North's biggest advocate but she also had two other causes that she supported. One was supporting women in domestic violence situations. She often collected items for shelters in her hometown. With that in mind in memory of our friend and admin our next ❤ project is the Cambridge Bay Women Shelter and the family violence prevention program. The women's shelter can provide shelter to up to up to 9 women and children from one week to six weeks. Due to the rapid turnover, supplies need to be replenished frequently. If you are sending supplies please include a note saying this donation is in loving memory of José Tremblay and Helping Hands across the North.
Please ship to:
FVPP
C/O Anne
P.O. Box 16
Cambridge Bay, NU
X0B 0C0
NEW PROJECTS!
Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.
Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.
Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.
Current projects in motion.
2 posts • Page 1 of 1
- Fairytailjen
- Global Moderator
- Posts: 112
- Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am
Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.
What a lovely way to remember José!
❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
0 x
2 posts • Page 1 of 1
Who is online
Members browsing this forum: No registered members and 0 guests