It has been a very sad two weeks as we all adjust to life without Jose. Both Barbara Ann and I have spoken to group members and it was unanimous that our next project would be in her memory. José was always the North's biggest advocate but she also had two other causes that she supported. One was supporting women in domestic violence situations. She often collected items for shelters in her hometown. With that in mind in memory of our friend and admin our next ❤ project is the Cambridge Bay Women Shelter and the family violence prevention program. The women's shelter can provide shelter to up to up to 9 women and children from one week to six weeks. Due to the rapid turnover, supplies need to be replenished frequently. If you are sending supplies please include a note saying this donation is in loving memory of José Tremblay and Helping Hands across the North.
Please ship to:
FVPP
C/O Anne
P.O. Box 16
Cambridge Bay, NU
X0B 0C0
Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.
Current projects in motion.
Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.
What a lovely way to remember José!
❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.
Thank you so much for the shared project. I'm writing an essay on domestic violence, and this information can be an excellent addition to my current project. God Bless You!
Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.
Package sent today with some childrens' clothing, socks & underwear, women's socks, four deodorant sticks, three hairbrushes, coloring books, crayons, adult coloring book, color pencils and a small stuffed bear. Tracking # MJ950454349CA. I'll be sending a second package out at a later date.
Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.
6 boxes sent to Anne in Cambridge Bay and 2 boxes sent to Gina in Talayoak....all in the memory of our dear Jose. She will always be remembered
