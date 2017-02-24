Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map

  The José Tremblay Project.

    Current projects in motion.
    List of items needed.

    New or used clothing for women.
    1
    14%
    New or used clothing for children.
    4
    57%
    Underwear/PJsfor women.
    0
    No options
    Underwear/PJSfor children
    0
    No options
    Socks for women.
    0
    No options
    Socks for children.
    2
    29%
    Tampons/Pads
    0
    No options
    Deodorant
    0
    No options
    Body wash
    0
    No options
    Hair supplies
    0
    No options
    Hair brushes
    0
    No options
    Crocheting yarn
    0
    No options
    Knitting needles
    0
    No options
    Yarn
    0
    No options
    Sewing supplies
    0
    No options
    Coloring books
    0
    No options
    Crayons/markers
    0
    No options
    Art kits
    0
    No options
     
    Total Sponsors: 7
    Fairytailjen
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    The José Tremblay Project.

    Postby Fairytailjen » Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:32 am

    It has been a very sad two weeks as we all adjust to life without Jose. Both Barbara Ann and I have spoken to group members and it was unanimous that our next project would be in her memory. José was always the North's biggest advocate but she also had two other causes that she supported. One was supporting women in domestic violence situations. She often collected items for shelters in her hometown. With that in mind in memory of our friend and admin our next ❤ project is the Cambridge Bay Women Shelter and the family violence prevention program. The women's shelter can provide shelter to up to up to 9 women and children from one week to six weeks. Due to the rapid turnover, supplies need to be replenished frequently. If you are sending supplies please include a note saying this donation is in loving memory of José Tremblay and Helping Hands across the North.

    Please ship to:
    FVPP
    C/O Anne
    P.O. Box 16
    Cambridge Bay, NU
    X0B 0C0
    Jenn :D
    Eliz
    Posts: 37
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.

    Postby Eliz » Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:52 am

    What a lovely way to remember José!
    ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
    PaulBowen
    Posts: 1
    Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:04 am

    Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.

    Postby PaulBowen » Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:06 am

    Thank you so much for the shared project. I'm writing an essay on domestic violence, and this information can be an excellent addition to my current project. God Bless You!
    Oceanflowers Kim
    Posts: 41
    Joined: Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am

    Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.

    Postby Oceanflowers Kim » Thu Apr 13, 2017 1:18 pm

    Package sent today with some childrens' clothing, socks & underwear, women's socks, four deodorant sticks, three hairbrushes, coloring books, crayons, adult coloring book, color pencils and a small stuffed bear. Tracking # MJ950454349CA. I'll be sending a second package out at a later date.
    IMG_7245.JPG
    benita
    Posts: 13
    Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 8:34 am

    Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.

    Postby benita » Sun May 14, 2017 9:55 am

    6 boxes sent to Anne in Cambridge Bay and 2 boxes sent to Gina in Talayoak....all in the memory of our dear Jose. She will always be remembered :)

    IMG_0677.JPG
    IMG_0675.JPG
    IMG_0672.JPG
    benita
    Posts: 13
    Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 8:34 am

    Re: Always in our ❤. The José Tremblay Project.

    Postby benita » Sun May 14, 2017 9:56 am

    IMG_0682.JPG
    IMG_0680.JPG
