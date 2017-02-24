Postby Fairytailjen » Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:32 am

It has been a very sad two weeks as we all adjust to life without Jose. Both Barbara Ann and I have spoken to group members and it was unanimous that our next project would be in her memory. José was always the North's biggest advocate but she also had two other causes that she supported. One was supporting women in domestic violence situations. She often collected items for shelters in her hometown. With that in mind in memory of our friend and admin our next ❤ project is the Cambridge Bay Women Shelter and the family violence prevention program. The women's shelter can provide shelter to up to up to 9 women and children from one week to six weeks. Due to the rapid turnover, supplies need to be replenished frequently. If you are sending supplies please include a note saying this donation is in loving memory of José Tremblay and Helping Hands across the North.



Please ship to:

FVPP

C/O Anne

P.O. Box 16

Cambridge Bay, NU

X0B 0C0

