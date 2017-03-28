http://www.nunatsiaqonline.ca/stories/a ... n_april_1/
The revamped program offers subsidies for harvesting equipment, safety and communication equipment, disaster relief and community hunts. Equipment eligible for subsidy includes everything from rifles, camping gear and sewing machines for making warm outdoor clothing. Safety and communication subsidies are available to purchase items such as floaters, paddles, SPOT or GPS devices and satellite phones.
Communities can apply for support towards planned hunts so long as 50 per cent of the harvest is distributed to the community.
More information and application forms for the program will be available starting April 1 from local Hunter and trapping organizations or online at http://www.tunngavik.com.
Nunavut Harvester Support Program Re-opens April 1st
