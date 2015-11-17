Postby Dovey » Tue Nov 17, 2015 8:45 pm

I have Unainuk Lorraine Kablutsiak's permission to post this photo & explanation of the threads she uses.."Hi, finally getting back to you.I use mostly standard polyester. I don't use any thick thread as they tended to rip too often. Here's a pic of some of the threads I use.I like using cone threads the most and they are cheaper too. The 1 on the far right is a Metroseen Plus which I find is similar to Guttermann (sp?) thread but they're the most expensive. I use them for when I make my family hunting clothing (parkas &/ or windpants) as they are toughest.There's the Dual Duty all purpose thread as well as Coats & Clark polyester thread I use as well.For fabric, I use Commander or Arctica fabric for the covers of the parkas. They are exceptionally wind & waterproof.The lining, holofil, we get from EPLS. Wisest choice because of their bulkiness.I hope this helps.Thanks Barb"