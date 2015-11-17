Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map
    All new...Project Keep em warm.

    Details on past projects.
    Project Keep Em' Warm supply list

    Nylon zippers 40-65cm
    1
    8%
    Nylon ribbing for cuffs
    1
    8%
    Bias tape
    2
    17%
    Thread
    1
    8%
    Knit hats
    2
    17%
    Knit mittens
    0
    No options
    Fun print fabric
    2
    17%
    * Sending multiple items - details in my reply post below
    3
    25%
    ** Something came up - I can't send right now
    0
    No options
     
    Total Sponsors: 12
    User avatar
    Dovey
    Global Moderator
    Posts: 35
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:21 am
    Location: Prince George BC

    Re: All new...Project Keep em warm.

    Postby Dovey » Tue Nov 17, 2015 2:25 pm

    All very good questions....

    I'll find out for you Millycat..thanks for asking! :up
    :flowers All we meet, make up the fabric of our lives
    User avatar
    Dovey
    Global Moderator
    Posts: 35
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:21 am
    Location: Prince George BC

    Re: All new...Project Keep em warm.

    Postby Dovey » Tue Nov 17, 2015 8:45 pm

    I have Unainuk Lorraine Kablutsiak's permission to post this photo & explanation of the threads she uses..

    "Hi, finally getting back to you.
    I use mostly standard polyester. I don't use any thick thread as they tended to rip too often. Here's a pic of some of the threads I use.

    I like using cone threads the most and they are cheaper too. The 1 on the far right is a Metroseen Plus which I find is similar to Guttermann (sp?) thread but they're the most expensive. I use them for when I make my family hunting clothing (parkas &/ or windpants) as they are toughest.

    There's the Dual Duty all purpose thread as well as Coats & Clark polyester thread I use as well.

    For fabric, I use Commander or Arctica fabric for the covers of the parkas. They are exceptionally wind & waterproof.
    The lining, holofil, we get from EPLS. Wisest choice because of their bulkiness.
    I hope this helps.
    Thanks Barb"

    :flowers All we meet, make up the fabric of our lives
    User avatar
    Millycat
    Posts: 3
    Joined: Mon Nov 16, 2015 3:49 pm

    Re: All new...Project Keep em warm.

    Postby Millycat » Wed Nov 18, 2015 5:08 pm

    Thanks for the reply, I'll head uptown on the weekend to stock up on thread and hopefully find the fabric that is used for sewing the parkas. :)
    User avatar
    Lorraine K7
    Posts: 2
    Joined: Thu Oct 22, 2015 6:17 pm

    Re: All new...Project Keep em warm.

    Postby Lorraine K7 » Mon Feb 22, 2016 5:30 pm

    Hello everyone. We have 2 new parkas to give to children this week. We also have 2 donated used parkas as well. I'm unable to attach photos as the internet connection is too slow.

    Thanks to wendyroberts for the bias tapes, we used some of what you had sent to us!

    Also to Elliot_Smith for the printed cotton fabric and bias tapes, we used some of them as well. I love the decorative reflective trims you had sent. We have alot of it too! Thank you!

    I will try to upload photos another time.

    Thank you for your support in this wondeful project. :flowers

    Lorraine
    User avatar
    Lorraine K7
    Posts: 2
    Joined: Thu Oct 22, 2015 6:17 pm

    Re: All new...Project Keep em warm.

    Postby Lorraine K7 » Mon Feb 22, 2016 5:32 pm

    Fairytailjen wrote:"It's that time of year" according to Lorraine. " it's snowing today. The call is out to all the seamstresses that it's volunteer time for the Parkas for Kids project in Arivat NU. Each year this dedicated group of super sewers make parkas for children in need. Much of the material is donated and here is where HHAN steps in to give a hand up.

    Below is a list of much needed notions to help complete these amazing handmade parkas. You can tick whatever you chose to donate and it will help us keep track of donations. If anyone wants to take lead on this let us know.

    Money can be donated to the HHAN account at EPLS. Just label it Lorraine-Parka.
    Send donations to:
    Lorraine Kablutsiak Corrected the spelling of my last name
    704-9th Street
    P.O. 402
    Arviat, NU
    X0C0E0
    User avatar
    Oceanflowers Kim
    Posts: 39
    Joined: Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am

    Re: All new...Project Keep em warm.

    Postby Oceanflowers Kim » Thu Apr 14, 2016 7:29 am

    Parcel of hats & mittens sent today. :)
    User avatar
    webogenwebsolutions
    Posts: 1
    Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:58 am

    Re: All new...Project Keep em warm.

    Postby webogenwebsolutions » Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:04 am

    Very Good Idea to help others!

    Keep it up... :up
