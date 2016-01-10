Our second project for 2016 is the Full Belly Project. Our good friend Mary from Deacons Cupboard has asked HHAN members to help fill baby bellies by sending formula packets to the food bank in Rankin Inlet. Enfamil and Simalac both make a individual powder formula in a packet. They come in a box and can be taken out and mailed in a manila envelope to save on shipping costs. It is a bit more expensive to buy formula this way but for the food bank participants it holds them over for a few days until the child checks come in. Mary explained that large cans of formula could be sold and used to purchase non food items.
This is a great way to lend a helping hand to the littlest people in the north. Let's see if we can help fill some baby bellies with this project.
Send formula envelopes to:
Deacon's Cupboard
Box 880
Rankin Inlet, NU
X0C 0G0
Thank you,
The Mod Team
NEW PROJECTS!
Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.
Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.
The "Full Baby Belly" Project
Current projects in motion.
8 posts • Page 1 of 1
- Fairytailjen
- Global Moderator
- Posts: 107
- Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am
The "Full Baby Belly" Project
3 x
Jenn
Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project
Eastern Ontario - Enfamil @ Walmart $16.98 a box in the store - same as online price.
Someone on the Facebook page had a great idea - use your Optimum points at SDM or PC points at Loblaws and cos and get your boxes for free!
Someone on the Facebook page had a great idea - use your Optimum points at SDM or PC points at Loblaws and cos and get your boxes for free!
2 x
- Fairytailjen
- Global Moderator
- Posts: 107
- Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am
Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project
That's a great idea. I am not familiar with that but if it helps save our members money I am all for that. Whatever we can do to make it simple and economical to send.
2 x
Jenn
Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project
6 manila envelopes mailed this week from Kingston, ON - each has 8 of the individual Enfamil envelopes inside.
I love this project!!
I love this project!!
3 x
- Mary Fredlund
- Posts: 10
- Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2015 9:51 am
Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project
Hi Everyone
We have been getting some of the envelopes filled with baby formula to cupboard. It is really appreciate! I am so I so impressed at how people from the south are generously giving and I know that none of you are millionaires with so much money you do not know what to do with it. Again thanks to a wonderful group of human beings. Trust me when I say that my volunteers and community are also impressed and feel the "love".
Mary Fredlund
Deacons Cupboard co-ordinator
facebook page - Rankin Inlet Deacons Cupboard
We have been getting some of the envelopes filled with baby formula to cupboard. It is really appreciate! I am so I so impressed at how people from the south are generously giving and I know that none of you are millionaires with so much money you do not know what to do with it. Again thanks to a wonderful group of human beings. Trust me when I say that my volunteers and community are also impressed and feel the "love".
Mary Fredlund
Deacons Cupboard co-ordinator
facebook page - Rankin Inlet Deacons Cupboard
3 x
- Fairytailjen
- Global Moderator
- Posts: 107
- Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am
Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project
It is so wonderful to see formula packets arriving at Deacon's Cupboard. Thanks to everyone who is helping to fill up baby bellies. We have the best members in HHAN.
2 x
Jenn
- Oceanflowers Kim
- Posts: 39
- Joined: Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am
Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project
!6 single-serve enfamil packets included in a package sent to the Deacon's Cupboard today.
3 x
Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project
Hi - small package sent this week - Canada Post tracking #0056707001446866
1 x
8 posts • Page 1 of 1
Who is online
Members browsing this forum: No registered members and 0 guests