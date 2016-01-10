Postby Fairytailjen » Sun Jan 10, 2016 8:58 am

Packets of Formula

Single Serve.

Our second project for 2016 is the Full Belly Project. Our good friend Mary from Deacons Cupboard has asked HHAN members to help fill baby bellies by sending formula packets to the food bank in Rankin Inlet. Enfamil and Simalac both make a individual powder formula in a packet. They come in a box and can be taken out and mailed in a manila envelope to save on shipping costs. It is a bit more expensive to buy formula this way but for the food bank participants it holds them over for a few days until the child checks come in. Mary explained that large cans of formula could be sold and used to purchase non food items.This is a great way to lend a helping hand to the littlest people in the north. Let's see if we can help fill some baby bellies with this project.Send formula envelopes to:Deacon's CupboardBox 880Rankin Inlet, NUX0C 0G0Thank you,The Mod Team