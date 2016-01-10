Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map
    The "Full Baby Belly" Project

    Current projects in motion.
    Fairytailjen
    Postby Fairytailjen » Sun Jan 10, 2016 8:58 am

    :welcome Our second project for 2016 is the Full Belly Project. Our good friend Mary from Deacons Cupboard has asked HHAN members to help fill baby bellies by sending formula packets to the food bank in Rankin Inlet. Enfamil and Simalac both make a individual powder formula in a packet. They come in a box and can be taken out and mailed in a manila envelope to save on shipping costs. It is a bit more expensive to buy formula this way but for the food bank participants it holds them over for a few days until the child checks come in. Mary explained that large cans of formula could be sold and used to purchase non food items.
    This is a great way to lend a helping hand to the littlest people in the north. Let's see if we can help fill some baby bellies with this project.

    Send formula envelopes to:

    Deacon's Cupboard
    Box 880
    Rankin Inlet, NU
    X0C 0G0

    Thank you,

    The Mod Team
    image.jpg
    Packets of Formula
    image.jpg
    Single Serve.
    Jenn :D
    Eliz
    Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project

    Postby Eliz » Tue Jan 12, 2016 3:57 pm

    Eastern Ontario - Enfamil @ Walmart $16.98 a box in the store - same as online price.
    Someone on the Facebook page had a great idea - use your Optimum points at SDM or PC points at Loblaws and cos and get your boxes for free! :up
    Fairytailjen
    Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project

    Postby Fairytailjen » Sun Jan 17, 2016 6:55 pm

    :up That's a great idea. I am not familiar with that but if it helps save our members money I am all for that. Whatever we can do to make it simple and economical to send.
    Jenn :D
    Eliz
    Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project

    Postby Eliz » Thu Jan 21, 2016 11:58 am

    6 manila envelopes mailed this week from Kingston, ON - each has 8 of the individual Enfamil envelopes inside.

    I love this project!! :flowers
    Mary Fredlund
    Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project

    Postby Mary Fredlund » Sat Jan 30, 2016 5:23 pm

    Hi Everyone
    We have been getting some of the envelopes filled with baby formula to cupboard. It is really appreciate! I am so I so impressed at how people from the south are generously giving and I know that none of you are millionaires with so much money you do not know what to do with it. Again thanks to a wonderful group of human beings. Trust me when I say that my volunteers and community are also impressed and feel the "love".
    Mary Fredlund
    Deacons Cupboard co-ordinator
    facebook page - Rankin Inlet Deacons Cupboard
    Fairytailjen
    Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project

    Postby Fairytailjen » Sun Jan 31, 2016 4:10 am

    It is so wonderful to see formula packets arriving at Deacon's Cupboard. Thanks to everyone who is helping to fill up baby bellies. We have the best members in HHAN.

    :up
    image.jpg
    Helping hand to fill baby bellies!
    Jenn :D
    Oceanflowers Kim
    Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project

    Postby Oceanflowers Kim » Thu Feb 04, 2016 3:24 pm

    !6 single-serve enfamil packets included in a package sent to the Deacon's Cupboard today.
    Eliz
    Re: The "Full Baby Belly" Project

    Postby Eliz » Fri Oct 21, 2016 4:37 am

    Hi - small package sent this week - Canada Post tracking #0056707001446866
