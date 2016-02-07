Visit our Facebook Group Visit our Twitter Page View our Projects Map
  • Image NEW PROJECTS!
    Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
    Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.

    Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.

    Follow the progress here.
    Post Reply
    User avatar
    Fairytailjen
    Global Moderator
    Posts: 107
    Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am

    Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.

    Postby Fairytailjen » Sun Feb 07, 2016 3:47 pm

    Please post tracking info for the Baby Belly project. Thank you for helping with the project.
    0 x


    Jenn :D
    Top
    User avatar
    Oceanflowers Kim
    Posts: 39
    Joined: Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am

    Re: Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.

    Postby Oceanflowers Kim » Tue Feb 09, 2016 2:54 pm

    !6 single-serve enfamil packets included in a package to the Deacon's Cupboard. Tracking # 0044326000492428
    2 x


    Top
    User avatar
    Eliz
    Posts: 31
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Re: Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.

    Postby Eliz » Thu Apr 21, 2016 3:29 am

    Small box with individ Enfamil packets sent yesterday - tracking number #0103448000447399

    Tracking says box arrived April 26th, waiting for pick-up. :)
    2 x


    Top
    User avatar
    Oceanflowers Kim
    Posts: 39
    Joined: Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am

    Re: Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.

    Postby Oceanflowers Kim » Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:29 am

    32 single-serve enfamil formula packets included in a parcel sent yesterday. Tracking # 0044326000505661
    0 x


    Top
    User avatar
    Eliz
    Posts: 31
    Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2015 8:20 am
    Location: Kingston ON

    Re: Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.

    Postby Eliz » Fri Oct 28, 2016 4:48 am

    Small box sent Oct 19, delivered Oct 27...that was fast!!

    CP tracking #0056707001446866
    0 x


    Top
    Post Reply

    Return to “Delivery Tracking”

    Who is online

    Members browsing this forum: No registered members and 0 guests