NEW PROJECTS!
Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.
Two New Projects are underway today! ... See "Current Projects" section for details.
Click on World Globe Icon above, to view Projects Map.
Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.
Follow the progress here.
5 posts • Page 1 of 1
- Fairytailjen
- Global Moderator
- Posts: 107
- Joined: Fri Sep 11, 2015 9:06 am
Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.
Please post tracking info for the Baby Belly project. Thank you for helping with the project.
0 x
Jenn
- Oceanflowers Kim
- Posts: 39
- Joined: Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am
Re: Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.
!6 single-serve enfamil packets included in a package to the Deacon's Cupboard. Tracking # 0044326000492428
2 x
Re: Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.
Small box with individ Enfamil packets sent yesterday - tracking number #0103448000447399
Tracking says box arrived April 26th, waiting for pick-up.
Tracking says box arrived April 26th, waiting for pick-up.
2 x
- Oceanflowers Kim
- Posts: 39
- Joined: Wed Oct 07, 2015 11:31 am
Re: Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.
32 single-serve enfamil formula packets included in a parcel sent yesterday. Tracking # 0044326000505661
0 x
Re: Tracking for the Full Baby Belly project.
Small box sent Oct 19, delivered Oct 27...that was fast!!
CP tracking #0056707001446866
CP tracking #0056707001446866
0 x
5 posts • Page 1 of 1
Who is online
Members browsing this forum: No registered members and 0 guests